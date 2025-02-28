LT Alaric Jackson agrees to 3-year, $57 million deal to stay with the Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left tackle Alaric Jackson has agreed to terms on a three-year, $57 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Rams haven’t formally announced the deal with Jackson, their starting left tackle for the past two seasons. Jackson is a former undrafted free agent who was a backup on the Rams’ Super Bowl championship team as a rookie in 2021. He became a starter at guard and tackle, and he seized the full-time starting job at left tackle before the 2023 season.

