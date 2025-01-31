LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma’s Liz Scott ejected after altercation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith and Oklahoma forward Liz Scott were both ejected after some shoving midway through the first quarter of Thursday night’s game. Oklahoma center Beatrice Culliton was battling for position in the paint with Smith when the two got tangled up. Culliton elevated her arm to create some separation and Smith retaliated by pushing her to the ground. Scott, who was also in the paint area, responded by shoving Smith. A person in street clothes on the LSU bench corralled Smith as the teams separated. Smith was called for a personal foul on the play and then ejected following a review.

