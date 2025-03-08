LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey allowed assistant Bob Starkey to coach Friday night’s Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Florida while she continued to grieve an unexpected death in her family earlier this week. Starkey had prepared the team all week in practice and Mulkey thought it was best for him to coach the game. The ninth-ranked Tigers beat Florida 101-87. Mulkey was away from the team this week before arriving in Greenville on Friday. She sat in the middle of the bench and communicated with Starkey during the game.

