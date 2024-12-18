LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a rebounding machine and leads the nation in boards

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — LSU’s Aneesah Morrow leads the nation in rebounding, averaging nearly 14.1 a game. She moved into the career Top 25 in Division I history and now has 1,412 in her career. At her current pace, she could finish in the top three all-time. No. 5 LSU heads to Chicago to play UIC Thursday in a homecoming game for the Tigers’ star. Morrow played the first two years of her college career at DePaul before transferring to LSU to have a chance to compete for national championships.

