LSU’s Aneesah Morrow and Flau’Jae Johnson foreshadow strong returns in their March Madness opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow say they’re ready and eager to return from late-season injuries in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Both have continued to wear compression shoes to help their recovery but appeared to practice without limitations the day before Saturday night’s game against San Diego State in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Coach Kim Mulkey says she took a conservative approach to helping both stars be as healthy as possible for March Madness. The Tigers and Aztecs meet after Florida State opens its 12th straight NCAA Tournament against first-time participant George Mason in the opening game at the Baton Rouge branch of the tournament’s Spokane 1 Region.

