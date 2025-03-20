LSU ‘walking double-double’ Aneesah Morrow is closing out her prolific career in March Madness

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — When prolific LSU forward Aneesah Morrow is around her family, she’ll sometimes be teased about her prodigious appetite. It’s a fitting metaphor for the hunger with which Morrow approaches basketball. Tigers Hall-of-Fame coach Kim Mulkey calls Morrow a “walking double-double” and one of the “all-time greats.” The 6-foot-1 Morrow doesn’t possess the typical size of a dominant front-court player. But she enters her final NCAA Tournament this weekend having led the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game and 27 double-doubles. LSU opens tournament play on Saturday night in Baton Rouge against San Diego State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.