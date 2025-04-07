LSU taps Milwaukee Bucks exec Ronald Dupree for the Tigers’ newly created GM post

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU is filling its newly created men’s basketball general manager position with Milwaukee Bucks global scouting director Ronald Dupree.

Coach Matt McMahon announced Monday that Dupree, a former LSU and NBA player, would become the Tigers’ first GM.

“It was important to add a star to our staff” from an NBA franchise’s front office, McMahon said. “Ronald’s experience in roster construction, player evaluation, player development, and much more will add great value to our players, future recruits, staff, and our program.”

Dupree’s hiring comes after LSU substantially increased name, image and likeness (NIL) money available to the basketball program — a move that helped lure five transfer players to the Tigers since March 31.

LSU has gained transfer commitments from Mississippi State power forward Michael Nwoko, UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr., Northeastern guard Rashad King, Portland guard Max Mackinnon and Omaha wing and 2025 Summit League Player of the Year Marquel Sutton.

“I am super excited to help navigate this program into a new frontier of NIL and revenue sharing,” Dupree said.

The 44-year-old, who is from Biloxi, Mississippi, played at LSU from 1999-2003. He then began an 11-year professional playing career that included stints with several NBA teams — Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Seattle and Toronto — during six seasons.

Dupree also played for teams in the NBA G League as well as with professional teams in Germany, Italy and Israel.

After retiring as a player, Dupree spent several seasons on college coaching staffs at LSU and Nevada before joining Milwaukee’s front office in 2017.

He became the Bucks’ global scouting director in 2023.

Dupree’s hiring is subject to routine background checks and approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.