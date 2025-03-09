LSU star Aneesah Morrow helped off the court after rolling ankle during SEC semifinal game vs Texas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU star Aneesah Morrow was helped off the floor during the third quarter of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference semifinal game against No. 1 Texas after rolling her left ankle. Morrow was making a move toward the basket when she stepped on Texas forward Taylor Jones’s foot and went down. Morrow remained on the floor for several minutes before being helped off by members of the athletic staff. She was unable to put any pressure on the foot. The ninth-ranked Tigers were already with their other star Flau’Jae Johnson, who sat out the tournament with a shin injury in order to prepare for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

