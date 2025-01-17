LSU reserve QB Colin Hurley hospitalized and stable after early-morning car accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU reserve quarterback Colin Hurley was hospitalized after his car smashed into a tree near campus early Thursday morning. His condition was described as “stable” in a statement from his family that was released by the university. Hurley, a 17-year-old freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, who has yet to play for the Tigers, was found unresponsive behind the wheel but breathing by the Baton Rouge Fire Department just before 3 a.m., according to documentation from emergency first responders that was obtained by WBRZ-TV. LSU Police, who also responded to the scene, declined to comment on a possible cause of the accident and said their report would not be publicly available for at least seven to 10 days.

