LSU receives transfer commitment from ex-Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren

LSU has received a transfer commitment from former Mississippi State freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren. Van Buren has three years of college football eligibility remaining. He announced his decision through the On3 website and a social media post on Sunday. Van Buren’s decision came four days after LSU starter Garrett Nussmeier announced he would be returning to the Tigers for his senior season. Van Buren played in nine games and started seven as freshman for Mississippi State this season. He passed for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns.

