LSU coach Brian Kelly rebuts claims made by ex-safety Greg Brooks Jr.’s family this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly is rebutting claims made on national television that he showed minimal interest in Greg Brooks Jr.’s well-being after the defensive back’s football career was cut short by emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor. Brooks’ father said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that the family never heard from Kelly after his son got sick in 2023. Kelly said Wednesday that he stood by the player through the entire ordeal and he wished the former player continued progress as he goes through an incredibly difficult time. Brooks is suing LSU, alleging that the university was slow to have his symptoms checked out.

