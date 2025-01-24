LPGA cancels Palos Verdes event after underwriter fails to make payments

The LPGA has canceled the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship near Los Angeles this year. The tour says the underwriter of the tournament has failed on payments for the 2024 and 2025 tournaments and it had no choice but to cancel. Nelly Korda was the defending champion at Palos Verdes Golf Club. The tournament was scheduled for March 20-23. Pak is the Hall of Fame tournament host. The LPGA says it will work with its title sponsor and all its other partners to explore options. The LPGA says it plans to return to Palos Verdes at some point.

