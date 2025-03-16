Löwen scores on 25-yard free kick, St. Louis beats Sounders 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eduard Löwen opened the scoring with a goal in the 15th minute on Saturday night and St. Louis City beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0.

Löwen scored on a set piece, blasting a free kick from 25 yards that slipped inside the post to give St. Louis (2-0-2) a 1-0 lead.

Ben Lundt made his first start of the season for St. Louis, finished with a save and recorded his first career shutout in MLS.

The 29-year-old Lundt replaced Roman Bürki, who broke a bone in his hand during training on Friday and will see a specialist in the coming days. Bürki has not conceded a goal this season in three starts and had eight saves Sunday in a 3-0 win over the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy.

Seattle (1-2-1) had 65% possession but had just one shot on goal, while St. Louis finished with six.

Stefan Frei had five saves for the Sounders.

