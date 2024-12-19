Love scores 23 points and Arizona goes up big early in 96-64 win over Samford

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half when Arizona led by as many as 25 on its way to a 96-64 victory over Samford on Wednesday night. Anthony Dell’Orso and Trey Townsend scored 14 points each and Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis 11 apiece. Jaden Brownell scored 13 points and Trey Fort and Julian Brown 11 each for the Bulldogs. Samford came in as the nation’s second-highest scoring team at 90.5 points per game but was held well under that average in having a five-game win streak snapped.

