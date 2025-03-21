Love and March Madness: Amarr Knox and fiancee DaKiyah Sanders shine at historically Black schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — March Madness ended on the first weekend for Amarr Knox, but the Alabama State guard will always remember his last-second layup that gave the Hornets their first NCAA Tournament victory. And at least for one more day, he can enjoy the NCAA Tournament vicariously through fiancee DaKiyah Sanders. She helped another historically Black university, Southern, reach its own March milestone in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Southern beat UC San Diego for its first March Madness win. Next up for Sanders and Southern is a matchup with No. 1 overall seed UCLA. Knox and Alabama State fell to the top overall men’s seed, in-state rival Auburn.

