Louisville’s Reyne Smith re-injures his ankle in March Madness and leaves court with towel over head

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Reyne Smith tried to play through an injured right ankle that kept him out of the Cardinals’ last four games. His ankle gave way with 11:37 left against No. 9 seed Creighton on Thursday. Smith went into the fetal position with his NCAA Tournament likely over. He missed the Cardinals’ regular season finale and all three games at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, including their first appearance in the title game. The visibly upset Smith put a towel over his head before being helped off the court, barely able to put any weight on his right foot.

