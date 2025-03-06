Louisville’s Reyne Smith leaves game with lower leg injury in game against Cal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Reyne Smith left No. 14 Louisville’s game against California on Wednesday night with an apparent lower leg injury. The senior guard left the game with 12:36 left in the first half. When the Cardinals returned to the court for second half warmups, Smith came out after other players and did not take part. Smith, who is third on the team averaging 13.8 points per game, has been one of the catalysts for the Cardinals turnaround this season. He transferred to Louisville after three seasons with the College of Charleston to continue playing for coach Pat Kelsey.

