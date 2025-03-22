Louisville women beat Nebraska 63-58 in March Madness and advance to face former guard Van Lith

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 16 points while Jayda Curry made two free throws and drew a charging foul in the final minute as seventh-seeded Louisville beat 10th-seeded Nebraska 63-58 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Cardinals (22-10) recovered after falling behind when Nebraska opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run.

After losing in the first round last season for the first time under coach Jeff Walz, the Cardinals advanced this time to face host second-seeded TCU and their former guard Hailey Van Lith.

Louisville got even at 56-all with 2:20 left on a jumper by Curry, who was hopping awkwardly on her right foot while defending after the shot. Curry stayed in and also scored the next basket, after Olivia Cochran’s offensive rebound and pass.

With the Cardinals holding on to a 59-58 lead with 25 seconds left, Curry drew a charging foul when Logan Nissley drove to the basket. Curry made two free throws seconds later.

Cochran finished with 14 points and Curry 13.

Britt Prince had 14 points to lead Nebraska (21-12) while Alexis Markowski had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Made it to face Van Lith this time

Van Lith was part of three Elite Eight appearances with Louisville from 2021-23, including a Final Four, before transferring to LSU. That is who the Cardinals would have played in the second round last year before losing to Middle Tennessee. Van Lith is now playing her fifth and final college season at TCU.

Up next

Louisville plays Sunday against second-seeded TCU, a first-time NCAA host. The Horned Frogs are 20-0 at home this season, including their 73-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson earlier Friday.

