Louisville wins at Syracuse for the first time in 8 years, 85-61

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 24 points and Louisville won at Syracuse for the first time in eight years with an 85-61 victory. Louisville (13-5, 6-1 ACC), which has won seven straight games, hadn’t beat the Orange on the road since a 76-72 overtime victory on Feb. 13, 2017. Hepburn was 8 of 13 from the floor and made half of the Cardinals’ 12 shots from long range. Terrence Edwards Jr. added 16 points for the Cardinals. J’Vonne Hadley scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Chris Bell made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Syracuse (8-9, 2-4).

