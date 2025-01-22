Louisville ranked again with a new coach and roster overhauled by winning transfers

DALLAS (AP) — Coach Pat Kelsey started with a clean slate at Louisville, where he rebuilt the roster with transfers who had won at other places. Now they are all winning together with the Cardinals. Louisville is back in the Top 25 for the first time in four years and have a nine-game winning streak. At 15-5, the Cardinals already have exceeded its combined 12 wins from the previous two seasons under Kenny Payne. Louisville overwhelmed ACC newcomer SMU 98-73 on Tuesday night in its first game as a ranked team since January 2021.

