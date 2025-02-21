Louisville gets job done at the line, beats No. 11 Duke women 70-62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored a season-high 24 points and Louisville handed No. 11 Duke its first home loss this season, 70-62 on Thursday night.

Curry hit all nine of her free throws, including six in the final quarter when the Cardinals (19-7, 12-3) made 16 of 17 at the line on their way to a fourth straight win and a third-place tie in the ACC with North Carolina.

Ja’Leah Williams added 13 points and Tajianna Roberts 11 for Louisville, which was outshot by the Blue Devils but was 22 of 25 at the line to 4 of 4 for Duke.

Oluchi Okananwa scored 17 points off the bench to lead Duke (20-7, 11-4) with Reigan Richardson adding 10. Though the Blue Devils shot 50% they were just 2 of 13 from the arc and gave up 27 points off 20 turnovers.

Tied heading into the final quarter, Nyla Harris made two free throws for the lead with 2:38 left and start a 10-2 game-ending run, including the six Curry free throws.

Trailing by six at halftime, Duke tied the game at 45-all with six straight points to end the third quarter.

Louisville came in having won its last three games with victories over two teams ranked at the time, Cal and Florida State, plus Stanford.

Louisville is host to No. 9 North Carolina and Duke is home against Syracuse in games Sunday.

