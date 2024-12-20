Louisville earns second NCAA volleyball championship berth in 3 years, beating top-seeded Pitt 3-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anna DeBeer recorded 14 kills before leaving with a right ankle injury, Payton Peterson recorded consecutive aces in her place and top-seeded Louisville beat No. 1 overall seed Pittsburgh 3-1 to reach its second NCAA volleyball championship in three years. The host Cardinals stopped a four-match losing streak against the Panthers, including two this season, and will face the winner of the second semifinal between Big Ten foes Penn State and Nebraska in Sunday’s championship. Louisville overcame a 25-21 opening-set loss to beat Pitt 25-23, 29-27 and 25-17. All-American outside hitter/right setter Olivia Babcock had 33 kills for the Panthers, whose 18-match winning streak was snapped.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.