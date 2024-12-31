Louisville beats Washington 35-34 in the Sun Bowl after Huskies fail 2-point conversion

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Harrison Bailey threw for three touchdowns and Caullin Lacy scored twice as Louisville hung on to beat Washington 35-34 in the Sun Bowl. Washington rallied with scores on its final two possessions in the fourth, including a 1-yard fade from Demond Williams Jr. to Giles Jackson with nine seconds remaining. Instead of kicking the extra point to tie it, the Huskies went for the win on a 2-point conversion try that failed when Williams’ pass was knocked down in the end zone by linebacker Antonio Watts.

