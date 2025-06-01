Louisville beats Vanderbilt 3-2, boots No. 1 overall seed into losers’ bracket at Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Rose homered leading off the fifth and Tague Davis doubled and scored what proved to be the winning run later in the inning on a throwing error as Louisville sent No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt into the losers’ bracket at the Nashville Regional with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

Jake Schweitzer hit Colin Barczi with a 3-2 pitch to begin the bottom of the ninth before striking out the next two hitters. Mike Mancini singled to put runners at the corners before a force out at second sealed Schweitzer’s third save.

Vanderbilt (43-17) will play Wright State in an elimination game on Sunday. The Commodores would then have to beat the Cardinals (37-21) on Sunday night and again on Monday to advance to the super regionals.

Justin West (2-2) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Tucker Biven to get the win. Biven allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits and two walks in 4 2/3. Wyatt Danilowicz pitched a scoreless eighth.

Starter Cody Bowker (3-5) took the loss for Vanderbilt, allowing three runs — two earned — on five hits in 5 1/3. Connor Fennell allowed three hits in three shutout innings.

Matt Klein homered two batters into the game to give Louisville a 1-0 lead.

Mancini walked and scored on a wild pitch to tie it in the third. Vandy added an unearned run in the fifth.

