Lou Anarumo hoping to make most of fresh start as Colts defensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lou Anarumo is ready for a fresh start with the Indianapolis Colts. And he can’t wait to get started. The defensive coordinator was introduced Thursday, three days after being hired. Anarumo spent the previous six seasons running the Cincinnati Bengals defense and helped them reach a Super Bowl and two AFC championship games. But last season, Anarumo said, was not good enough. He was fired Jan. 6 after Cincinnati missed the playoffs. But getting another chance in Indy may be just what Anarumo needs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.