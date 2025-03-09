Losers of 5 in a row, the Detroit Red Wings are in danger of slipping out of the playoff race

The Detroit Red Wings have lost five games in a row, and captain Dylan Larkin acknowledged their confidence is shaken. So are their chances of remaining in the playoff race as the teams around them vying for the two wild cards in the Eastern Conference have found a groove. Time is running out with less than a quarter of the NHL regular season left. And general manager Steve Yzerman only made a couple of minor additions at the trade deadline because he did not want to part with a first-round pick or a top prospect just to try to get in.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.