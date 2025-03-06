Los Angeles Rams will keep receiver Tutu Atwell on a 1-year, $10 million deal, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Tutu Atwell has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal for $10 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Rams were still completing the deal to keep Atwell under contract for a somewhat surprising fifth season. Atwell has 99 receptions for 1,343 yards and four touchdowns in his four years with the Rams, who drafted him out of Louisville. He had career highs of 42 catches for 562 yards last season despite playing just 39% of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps.

