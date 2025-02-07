Los Angeles Angels sign 3B Yoán Moncada to a 1-year deal for $5 million, AP source says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are signing third baseman Yoán Moncada to a $5 million, one-year contract for the upcoming season. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Angels hadn’t announced it. Moncada spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox, who acquired him in a trade after his major league debut with Boston in 2016. Moncada is a career .254 hitter with 93 homers and 339 RBIs. Moncada missed nearly all of last season after straining an adductor muscle in April.

