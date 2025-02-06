Los Angeles Angels extend their lease at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium through 2032

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have extended their lease at Angel Stadium through 2032. The team and the city of Anaheim announced the decision to extend the Angels’ stay at the stadium they have called home since 1966. The city owns the stadium. The team’s current lease runs through 2029, but includes three three-year extensions potentially running through 2038. Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest ballpark currently in use in the majors. The Angels and the city share in revenue from ticket sales, parking and other events held at the stadium.

