Lorenzo Musetti’s man bun is gone at the Australian Open, but he still manages to win by a hair

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts after defeating compatriot Matteo Arnaldi in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vincent Thian]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti’s man bun is a thing of the past: The Italian tennis player showed up at the Australian Open with his famously lengthy locks sheared, and he wound up winning his first-round match by a hair. The 16th-seeded Musetti was a Wimbledon semifinalist last July and Paris Olympics bronze medalist last August. He needed 4 hours, 6 minutes on Tuesday to get past countryman Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at Melbourne Park. Gone were the strands that dangled nearly to Musetti’s shoulders under a backward white hat at the All England Club and, as recently as late November, at the Davis Cup Finals, which Italy won. Gone was the top knot the 22-year-old Musetti featured at the Summer Games.

