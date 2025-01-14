Lorenzo Musetti’s man bun is gone at the Australian Open, but he still manages to win by a hair

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti’s man bun is a thing of the past: The Italian tennis player showed up at the Australian Open with his famously lengthy locks sheared, and he wound up winning his first-round match by a hair. The 16th-seeded Musetti was a Wimbledon semifinalist last July and Paris Olympics bronze medalist last August. He needed 4 hours, 6 minutes on Tuesday to get past countryman Matteo Arnaldi 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at Melbourne Park. Gone were the strands that dangled nearly to Musetti’s shoulders under a backward white hat at the All England Club and, as recently as late November, at the Davis Cup Finals, which Italy won. Gone was the top knot the 22-year-old Musetti featured at the Summer Games.

