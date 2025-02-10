Looking for an underdog story? Try No. 3 Florida, which thrives on being overlooked

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden has a theme for this season that he recounts in the locker room before every game. He says: “A lot of us weren’t supposed to be here.” It’s a friendly reminder about how far the third-ranked Gators have come. Florida’s roster is composed of ultra-competitive guys with something to prove. It’s resulted in a tough and tenacious team that tends to set the tone regardless of venue or opponent. It helped the Gators earn their first road win against a No. 1 team in program history — a stunner at Auburn — and knock off two different top-ranked teams in the same season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.