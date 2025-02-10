Looking for an underdog story? Try No. 3 Florida, which thrives on being overlooked

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida guard Will Richard (5) drives through Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alan Youngblood]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden has a theme for this season that he recounts in the locker room before every game. He says: “A lot of us weren’t supposed to be here.” It’s a friendly reminder about how far the third-ranked Gators have come. Florida’s roster is composed of ultra-competitive guys with something to prove. It’s resulted in a tough and tenacious team that tends to set the tone regardless of venue or opponent. It helped the Gators earn their first road win against a No. 1 team in program history — a stunner at Auburn — and knock off two different top-ranked teams in the same season.

