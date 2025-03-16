Lonzo Ball isn’t on the Bulls’ road trip, but not shut down for the season

HOUSTON (AP) — Bulls coach Billy Donovan says even though Lonzo Ball missed his seventh game with a right wrist injury there’s no plan to shut him down for the rest of the season. Ball did not travel with the Bulls on the latest road trip, which opened on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets. Chicago has just 15 games left in the regular season. Ball’s injury is on the same wrists that kept him out the first 15 games of the season. Donovan said there’s no timeline for his return.

