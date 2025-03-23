Longwood promotes Thomas to head coach with Aldrich departing for Virginia’s staff under Odom

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Longwood is promoting assistant coach Ronnie Thomas to head coach as Griff Aldrich leaves to take a position on new Virginia coach Ryan Odom’s staff. Longwood announced the move Sunday. That came a day after Virginia formally announced the hiring of Odom away from VCU.

