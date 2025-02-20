Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins announcer Mike Lange, known for his distinctive style, dies at 76

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange, whose imaginative goal calls made his raspy voice immediately recognizable to Pittsburgh Penguin fans for decades, has died. He was 76. The team confirmed Lange’s death. No cause was given. Lange spent nearly five decades chronicling the franchise’s rise from also-ran to Stanley Cup champion five times over. His unique delivery and quirky sayings served as the soundtrack for iconic moments from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and longtime running mate Jaromir Jagr to current stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Lange, a California native, began calling Penguin games full-time in 1976, a job he held until August 2021.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.