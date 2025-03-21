Longtime Kansas broadcaster Bob Davis dies at 80, one week after the passing of his wife of 53 years

Longtime broadcaster Bob Davis, whose voice became synonymous with Jayhawks basketball and football and who spent many years calling games for the Kansas City Royals, died Thursday in his hometown of Lawrence, Kansas. He was 80.

Davis died one week after his wife of 53 years, Linda, passed away. His family did not provide a cause of death Friday.

“Bob was not only superior at his craft but he was also a terrific, humble and unselfish person that gave so much of himself to so many,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Arkansas on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to the entire family, especially with his wonderful wife Linda passing just last week.”

Davis began calling games for Kansas in 1984 and, until his retirement in 2016, was behind the microphone for some of its greatest moments. There was the 1988 national championship team dubbed “Danny and the Miracles” for its star, Danny Manning, that was led by Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown. And the national title team 20 years later, led by Self, that became known for “Mario’s Miracle” — the tying 3-pointer by Mario Chalmers that forced overtime against Memphis in the finals.

Davis covered eight trips by the Jayhawks to the Final Four, along with six bowl games in football and thousands of regular-season football and basketball games. Many were spent alongside Max Falkenstien, his predecessor and later his colleague and close friend, who spent 60 years broadcasting the Jayhawks before his retirement. Falkenstien died in 2019.

“Bob Davis was a fantastic announcer and loved KU,” said former Kansas and North Carolina coach Roy Williams. “I was a new coach and he helped me immensely. He set the bar for all those I worked with later. He is a KU giant.”

Davis was born in Iola, Kansas, grew up in Topeka and attended Washburn University, where he earned a history degree. He got into broadcasting in 1968 when he was hired by a radio station in Hayes, calling American Legion baseball games and Fort Hays State athletics. Eventually, he got his breakthrough opportunity with the Jayhawks in 1984.

Along with broadcasting Kansas, Davis called the women’s Final Four for CBS six times, and he spent 16 years calling Royals games on radio and television. He was voted the Kansas Sportscaster of the Year on 14 occasions.

“For 32 years, Bob captivated Jayhawk nation with his wit, voice and impeccable timing,” said David Lawrence, his longtime partner on Kansas football broadcasts. “While we will miss the physical presence of our friend, his iconic radio calls will still bring the goosebumps and live in our minds forever.”

Davis is survived by his son, Steven, daughter-in-law Katie and four grandchildren.

