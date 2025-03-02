Longhorns keep title of NFL scouting combine’s fastest receiver with Matthew Golden’s 4.29-second 40

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Receiver Matthew Golden of Texas recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time on the third day of workouts at the NFL’s annual scouting combine, finishing in 4.29 seconds. It was the second-fastest time this week in Indianapolis. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky ran a 4.28-second 40 on Friday. Golden’s time allowed the Longhorns to retain the title of fastest receiver in the draft. Xavier Worthy of Texas ran a combine record 4.21-second 40 last year at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ten receivers and three running backs posted times under 4.4. Running backs, receivers and quarterbacks were on the field Saturday. Offensive linemen will close out the drills Sunday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.