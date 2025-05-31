London beats Moncton 5-2 to advance to face Medicine Hat in Memorial Cup final

RIMOUSKI, Quebec (AP) — Blake Montgomery broke a tie at 3:35 of the third period and the London Knights beat the Moncton Wildcats 5-2 on Friday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal to advance to face the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday in the final.

Montgomery slipped the puck past goalie Mathis Rousseau on a break off a short backhand feed from Sam Dickinson.

On Tuesday night, Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat beat Ontario Hockey lewague winner London 3-1 to advance to the final in the four-team tournament. The Knights lost last year in the final, falling 4-3 to the host Saginaw Spirit.

Landon Sim, Denver Barkey, Jesse Nurmi and Easton Cowan — into an empty net — also scored for London. Austin Elliott made 21 saves.

Caleb Desnoyers and Dyllan Gill had power-play goals for Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Moncton, with Gill tying it at 2 in the second period. Rousseau stopped 32 shots for the Wildcats.

Moncton won the QMJHL title in Rimouski last week, beating the Oceanic in six games. On Wednesday, the Wildcats beat host Rimouski 6-2 to reach the semifinal.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.