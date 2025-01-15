Logan Stankoven’s 3-point game helps power the Stars to a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist to lead the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Matt Duchene added a goal and two assists, and Mavrik Bourque also scored for Dallas, which bounced back with a victory after having its seven-game win streak halted against Ottawa on Sunday. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 19 shots.

The Maple Leafs lost their third straight game in regulation for the first time this season. Toronto fell at Carolina 6-3 on Thursday and dropped a 3-0 decision to visiting Vancouver on Saturday.

Matthews extended his point streak against the Stars to 12 games, a run that dates to Feb. 7, 2017 — the longest of his career against an opponent. He opened the scoring, and Stankoven tied it about four minutes later.

Bourque put Dallas ahead on a power play in the second period. The NHL’s 28th-ranked man advantage team connected again early in the third when Duchene scored from close range.

Stankoven made it 4-1 as the Stars improved to 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: The league’s 18th-ranked power play dropped to 2 for 14 over Toronto’s last six contests.

Stars: Stankoven’s goals were his fifth and sixth of the season — first since Nov. 14, snapping a 25-game drought.

Key moment

Bourque put Dallas in front for the first time on a power play when Stankoven’s redirect caromed in off the forward for the rookie’s fourth.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs had their seven-game winning streak against the Stars — the club’s longest active run against an opponent — snapped.

Up next

Dallas hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Toronto concludes a three-game homestand Thursday against former head coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils.

