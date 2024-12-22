Lock’s return as Giants’ QB includes 2 pick-6s in franchise-record 10th straight loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Lock’s performance in his return as the Giants’ starting quarterback was far from a convincing argument for keeping the job. Lock led the New York Giants to only one touchdown. Two of his passes created touchdowns for Atlanta. It was a low point for a team which set a franchise record with its 10th consecutive defeat in Sunday’s 34-7 loss to the Falcons. Lock threw one touchdown pass but had two interceptions returned for touchdowns. The ugly loss left coach Brian Daboll facing difficult questions about the direction of the team.

