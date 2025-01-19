Lock Romain Taofifenua ruled out of France squad for Six Nations

PARIS (AP) — Lock Romain Taofifenua has been ruled out of the France squad preparing for the Six Nations because of a knee injury. The French rugby federation said on Sunday that the Racing 92 player was replaced by Mickaël Guillard in the group of 42 players. France’s opening match in the tournament is against Wales at home on Jan. 31.

