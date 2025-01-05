Ljutic makes it back-to-back World Cup wins in women’s slalom for standings lead

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic has made it back-to-back World Cup wins in women’s slalom to take the lead in the standings. The 20-year-old Ljutic won her first title at Semmering, Austria last week and quickly followed up with her second at Kranjska Gora. Ljutic was joint-fastest with Wendy Holdener after their first run, then 0.16 seconds faster than the Swiss skier in the second. With injured star Mikaela Shiffrin not racing, Ljutic seized the lead in the discipline standings on 309 points, four ahead of former leader Camille Rast. Ljutic leads the overall standings on 456 points, nine ahead of Sweden’s Sara Hector, who was sixth after winning the giant slalom the day before.

