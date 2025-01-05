Liverpool vs Man United to go ahead after safety inspection to assess impact of cold spell

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United will go ahead on Sunday following safety checks to assess the impact of a cold spell sweeping across the United Kingdom over the weekend. Snow and ice has hit many parts of the UK, with weather warnings issued. Two separate meetings were held to assess travel and weather conditions ahead of the game at Anfield. In the fourth-tier League Two, the games between Chesterfield and Gillingham and Fleetwood and Wimbledon were postponed.

