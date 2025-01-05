Liverpool vs Man United: Safety inspection due ahead of game between fierce rivals amid cold spell

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A safety meeting will be held at midday GMT Sunday to determine if the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will go ahead following a cold spell over the weekend. Snow and ice has hit many parts of the United Kingdom, with weather warnings issued. After an initial meeting on Sunday morning, Liverpool said the game between the fierce rivals was planned to go ahead, but added that further assessments would be made regarding the weather and travel conditions. Liverpool is top of the standings and five points clear of second place Arsenal having played two fewer games. In the fourth-tier League Two, the games between Chesterfield and Gillingham and Fleetwood and Wimbledon were postponed.

