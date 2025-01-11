Liverpool routs Accrington Stanley 4-0 to advance in the FA Cup

Liverpool’s bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup. The Premier League and Champions League leader is also into the semifinals of the English League Cup. And fourth-division Accrington was never expected to prevent Arne Slot’s team from advancing to the fourth round of soccer’s oldest knockout competition. Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool at Anfield. The third round of the FA Cup is traditionally one of the most anticipated weekends in English soccer as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.