Liverpool rotates squad for game at PSV Eindhoven to rest Salah, Van Dijk and others

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool will give some star players including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk a rest for the Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The Reds have already advanced to the round of 16, so manager Arne Slot opted to take a second-string squad to the Netherlands. Along with Salah and Van Dijk, the other players who were left in Merseyside were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz. The Premier League leaders play at seventh-place Bournemouth on Saturday.

