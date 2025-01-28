Liverpool rotates squad for game at PSV Eindhoven to rest Salah, Van Dijk and others

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League, opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Lille at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Jan.21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool will give some star players including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk a rest for the Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The Reds have already advanced to the round of 16, so manager Arne Slot opted to take a second-string squad to the Netherlands. Along with Salah and Van Dijk, the other players who were left in Merseyside were Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz. The Premier League leaders play at seventh-place Bournemouth on Saturday.

