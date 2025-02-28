Liverpool reports losses of $71.8 million, highlighting the cost of missing out on Champions League

Liverpool reported pre-tax losses of 57 million pounds ($71.8 million) in its latest financial accounts. The losses came despite the Premier League club reporting record commercial revenues of 308 million pounds ($387.8 million) for the year. The accounts for the year ending May 31, 2024, underline the importance of Champions League qualification for England’s leading clubs, with Liverpool pointing to a sizeable fall in media revenue due to its absence from the competition last season. A drop of 38 million pounds ($47.9 million) to 204 million pounds ($257 million) came after the club missed out on qualification for European club soccer’s most prestigious competition.

