Liverpool players raise Premier League trophy in front of Klopp

By The Associated Press
Liverpool players celebrate with the winner's trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s players have finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy — and Jurgen Klopp was back at Anfield to enjoy the celebrations.

The Reds clinched a record-tying 20th English top-flight title on April 27 but had to wait a month to receive the trophy after their final game of the season — a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Klopp, who left as Liverpool manager at the end of last season, returned to Anfield for its campaign-ending party. The German was seen clapping and smiling as the team’s players, starting with captain Virgil van Dijk to a backdrop of fireworks and ticker tape, lifted the trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving Liverpool to reportedly join Real Madrid, was given a good reception after coming on as a halftime substitute and again when going up to get the trophy. He was jeered by some Liverpool fans at a home match against Arsenal two weeks ago.

Alexander-Arnold was seen wiping away tears as he celebrated with his teammates on Sunday.

Liverpool finished the season on 84 points, 10 clear of second-placed Arsenal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.