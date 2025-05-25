Liverpool players raise Premier League trophy in front of Klopp

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s players have finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy — and Jurgen Klopp was back at Anfield to enjoy the celebrations.

The Reds clinched a record-tying 20th English top-flight title on April 27 but had to wait a month to receive the trophy after their final game of the season — a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Klopp, who left as Liverpool manager at the end of last season, returned to Anfield for its campaign-ending party. The German was seen clapping and smiling as the team’s players, starting with captain Virgil van Dijk to a backdrop of fireworks and ticker tape, lifted the trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving Liverpool to reportedly join Real Madrid, was given a good reception after coming on as a halftime substitute and again when going up to get the trophy. He was jeered by some Liverpool fans at a home match against Arsenal two weeks ago.

Alexander-Arnold was seen wiping away tears as he celebrated with his teammates on Sunday.

Liverpool finished the season on 84 points, 10 clear of second-placed Arsenal.

