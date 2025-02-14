Liverpool manager Slot addresses red card in Merseyside derby: ‘Emotions got the better of me’

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot has regrets about his conduct that earned him a red card in the wild scenes after the Merseyside derby during the week. Slot appeared to aggressively shake the hand of referee Michael Oliver and make some comments to the official amid the post-match chaos at the 2-2 draw with Everton. He was one of four people to receive red cards after the game. Slot wasn’t allowed to speak to media after the game as per Premier League rules regarding managers who receive red cards so he has addressed the events for the first time. He says “the emotions got the better of me and if I look back, I would love to do it differently.”

