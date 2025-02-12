Liverpool manager Arne Slot one of four people sent off in wild finish to Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was one of four people sent off after the final whistle in a wild ending to Goodison Park’s last-ever Merseyside derby. A melee broke out when Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of Liverpool’s visiting fans following James Tarkowski’s equalizer for the hosts in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Liverpool substitute Curtis Jones took issue with Doucoure’s conduct and grabbed hold of his rival, sparking a free-for-all. Doucoure and Jones were both shown second yellow cards. Slot was then given a straight red after appearing to aggressively shake referee Michael Oliver’s hand. Slot’s assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, was also shown a red card.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.