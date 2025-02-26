Liverpool manager Arne Slot handed 2-match touchline ban for confronting match officials

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot stands on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline suspension for his conduct toward match officials after the Merseyside derby against Everton. The Football Association says Slot admitted to a charge that he “acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behavior towards both the match referee and an assistant referee” after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Feb. 12. The FA said Slot has also been fined 70,000 pounds ($90,000). Slot was shown a red card for his post-match conduct and has since said he regretted his actions.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.