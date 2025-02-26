Liverpool manager Arne Slot handed 2-match touchline ban for confronting match officials

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline suspension for his conduct toward match officials after the Merseyside derby against Everton. The Football Association says Slot admitted to a charge that he “acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behavior towards both the match referee and an assistant referee” after the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Feb. 12. The FA said Slot has also been fined 70,000 pounds ($90,000). Slot was shown a red card for his post-match conduct and has since said he regretted his actions.

